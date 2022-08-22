Dublin's new city manager hopes to keep city up-to-date and working efficiently

A familiar face in Dublin takes on a new role. Josh W. Powell initially served as the Dublin City Attorney and now he's the new city manager.

Josh W. Powell initially served as the Dublin city attorney and now he's the new city manager.

"It's easy for, in government, for people to be stuck in 'That's the way we've always done it' mentality," Powell said.

Powell served as the Dublin city attorney for five years but looks forward to his new role.



"I'm eager to serve. I told them I would be happy to serve in whatever capacity they wanted me to, whether that was city attorney or city manager."

As city manager, he'll help the city provide the services citizens need, "In the most cost-effective way. I look at my role as trying to figure out the best way to get to the goal," said Powell.

One of Powell's biggest goals is to get young people more involved with their community, starting with the Dublin teen council.



"They're the future -- what they interact with at the local government level is the closest they'll ever get to government," Powell said, "Getting them involved in the actual issues that the city council are deciding."

Some of those issues include renovations to Stubbs Park, a public works facility needing a new building, and a new fire station on the north side of town.



"Make sure we keep in mind the people who live here and the people who are working in the community," Powell said.



Powell says it's his job to take ideas from the mayor, council, and community and help make them a reality. He also hopes to keep the city up to date and working efficiently.



He says he aims to, "Improve our website, update it. We're also working to make our bill paying process more efficient online bill pay."



"It's important to make sure we preserve that small town feel while also being able to provide great amenities to our community," Powell said.

Powell says one of the projects that should be finished soon includes the road around Stubbs Park that's set to be completed February 2023. Then, they will start working on the interior of the park.