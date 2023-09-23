City of Forsyth celebrates 200 years at bicentennial festival

Citizens came together to enjoy each other's company while celebrating the accomplishments and events that have taken place over 200 years.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The city of Forsyth celebrated an important milestone on Saturday - their bicentennial.

The city is officially 200 years old, and folks from all over came out to the city's downtown square to celebrate the city's history - and have a little fun.

The city and citizens came together to just enjoy each other's company while celebrating the accomplishments and events that have taken place over 200 years.

They were collecting memories, letters, and items form community members to put in a time capsule, that is set to be opened in 2073. They hope it will show to later generations what history lies in the city.

In addition to the capsule, there was also fun activities for the whole family.