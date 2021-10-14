City of Forsyth gets new City Hall building

Mayor Wilson says that this building was built to last a long time so that future employees can enjoy it, and even add to the building.

FORSYTH, Ga. — For a little over a year and a half, city workers in Forsyth were operating out of different buildings as they were building their own city hall building.

Now, they have a new place to call home.

Regina Ivie has been the city clerk of Forsyth for the last three years.

"Since I've been here, I've been working in the police department... so my staff has been in that department, as well as the police department," said Ivie.

She never worked out of the city hall building, because Forsyth didn't have one for quite some time. That's because everyone moved out of the old building in 2017, so they could build a new one and give the space to businesses on the square.

"We moved to the welcome center during that time. We stayed there, at least part of us did. Part of the city operations, the bill payments and so forth were handled out of the police station. Our operations were really split up," said Mayor Eric Wilson.

Not anymore.

Forsyth's new city hall building is complete after six years of planning, and there's more than enough room for everyone.

"The great thing about this building is it puts city operations back together. We're actually on the same campus as the police and fire station, and the purchase and warehouse department. For the first time, we're kind of all right here together and are really excited about that," said Wilson.

"With us being all is the same building, communication will be more efficient because we can have conversations more often, things will just flow all the way around for city hall," said Ivie.

Wilson says the new building isn't just for the people who work inside city hall.

"This building belongs to all of the citizens of Forsyth. We are just happy to get moved into here and be the first folks that get to occupy this building, and serve the citizens here," he said.

Right now, only five people are working from the new building, but they plan to bring everyone in once the final touches are complete.