City of Forsyth plans to use $30M in loans and grants to upgrade water, sewer system

FORSYTH, Ga. — If you live in Forsyth, you should be seeing some major upgrades soon to the city water and sewer system.

To pay for it, they'll use $30 million in loans and grants from the U.S Department of Agriculture.

"Our water system for the city of Forsyth has been needing some upgrades for several years," said Todd Rivers.

He's lived in Forsyth for 49 years and says the water systems have caused some problems.

"It's had several leaks throughout the different areas in Forsyth. The sewer system is the same way," Rivers said.

The leaks back up traffic. He says that's probably because it happens on a main road that many people travel.

"A lot of the leaks happen on North Lee Street right over there, they have to detour traffic. It's just a lot of water running down the road and things of that nature. It's a big inconvenience on that end, but an even bigger one when they have to do the work, but they have to do the work in order to make repairs," said Rivers.

The city received a $27 million loan and a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay for the work.

"They haven't had the money to upgrade it and do the things that they've needed to do over the years, so maybe this is an opportunity for them to do that," Rivers said.

According to Forsyth city manager Janice Hall, the water and sewer systems haven't been upgraded in over 20 years. The loans and grants will give the city access to newer technology.

"I'd rather go ahead and get it done now and go ahead and be a little more proactive in getting the repairs done and getting the systems up where they need to be," Rivers said.

They will also allow Forsyth to increase its water plant's capacity from 3 million gallons to 4 million gallons.

Rivers says the increase will be good for his new car wash business that's opening soon.

"We do reclaim some water, but we do use fresh water. Having that additional increased capacity, an improved system will keep us from having any issues with broken lines and things of that nature in the area," Rivers said.

Janice Hall says the money will also go toward dredging the city's water reservoir for the first time in 20 years. That will also increase the lake's capacity.

Hall adds that the city of Forsyth plans to pay back all $27 million worth of loans received. At this time they don't know if this will cause Forsyth residents' water bills to increase.