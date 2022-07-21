City of Forsyth under boil water advisory due to water main break near Conifer Drive

All residents in the Evergreen Subdivision, Forsyth Landing, Wilder Drive, and Juliette Road south of Conifer Drive on city water will need to boil water

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, Ga. — The City of Forsyth is now under a boil water advisory after a water main break Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Forsyth Fire Department, the break happened near Conifer Drive. All residents in the Evergreen Subdivision, Forsyth Landing, Wilder Drive, and Juliette Road south of Conifer Drive on city water will need to boil water until further notice.

No details on how the break happened or how long the advisory will be in place are available at this time.