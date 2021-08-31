City of Forsyth's yard sale a fun opportunity to bring community together

Monica Cordy with the city says they hope the event brings in visitors and unifies folks across Central Georgia.

FORSYTH, Ga. — One man's trash is another man's treasure!

If you have stuff you want to get rid of or maybe want to do some shopping, there's an opportunity in Monroe County this weekend.

There's a community yard sale happening in Forsyth.

If you have stuff to sell, you can rent a 10x10 space for $5.

If you want to browse, that's free.

Monica Cordy with the city says they hope the event brings in visitors and unifies folks across Central Georgia.

"We often have events for the community to give them something to do, to bring them downtown, and bring most of the people together. It's something fun to do," Cordy said.

Organizers expect a lot of household items will be up for sale.

You can browse the yard sale from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday.