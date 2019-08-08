FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Across from the gazebo in downtown Fort Valley sits a clock, but the time is never correct.

People like Jerry Tillman walk past it every day and say this is nothing new. Now, it's time for a change.

"They need to get rid of that thing. I've been living here 15 years and that thing has been messing up," said Tillman.

According to the city, the clock has been there for the last 16 years.

Mayor Pro Tem Lemario Brown says it's the time to do something about it.

"The funding for the clock is coming from our parks and recreation department," he said.

The cost is about $2,500 and this time around, he says the plan is to keep it properly maintained.

"So when citizens pass through downtown, they can actually see the right time. We feel like that's a great benefit, a great way to spend the tax payer's dollar," he said.

A wrong clock is something people in Fort Valley have seen time and time again.

A picture from 2012 shows it stuck at 3:10, and another from 2018 shows it was stuck at 6:56.

Brown says with the help of White's Clocks near Atlanta, the company that originally installed the clock 16 years ago, this won't be an issue again.

"It's not like we kept putting it on the back burner. We had some priorities that kind of took over, and now we're ready to make sure it works," he said.

Once White's Clocks steps in, the clock will be checked in the spring and the fall.

