City of Gordan hosts first Red, White and Blue Parade in 10 years

GORDON, Ga. — On Saturday, the City of Gordon celebrated the return of it's Red, White and Blue Children's Parade after a nearly 10 year hiatus.
Those who went saw a peach cobbler eating contest and a watermelon eating contest.
It was organized by the group Moving Gordon Forward.
Organizers say they hope events like the parade will bring the community together.
By putting on events, organizers want to attract interest in the downtown area where their storefronts sit mostly empty.
"Well there's a lot of empty buildings here. We're hoping that with doing these things and bringing the public back out and getting them together. That they will notice things that need to be done in our little city and that they'll step up to the plate and volunteer to help clean them up, get something started, so we can build it back," Brenda Williams with Moving Gordan Forward said.
The group is planning a Christmas Parade for early December.
