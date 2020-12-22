According to a news release from the City of Hawkinsville, the break happened on Sandy Springs Circle and caused low water pressure and loss of water

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The City of Hawkinsville has issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the City of Hawkinsville, the break happened on Sandy Springs Circle and caused low water pressure for some customers and loss of water for others.

The city says precautionary advisory was issued because low water pressure can cause potential health hazards from back flow of water.

These are the areas the city says are impacted:

Johns Road

Pine Lane Drive

Thompson Drive

Tina Drive

All customers in these locations were advised to boil their water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.