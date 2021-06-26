City of Ivey issues boil water advisory

The city turned off the water to repair a water main break in the area.

IVEY, Ga. — The City of Ivey is issuing a boil water advisory for its residents.

According to Ivey City Clerk Bonnie Sturgeon, the advisory is only issued for the South Lakeview and Morningside parts of the city.

City officials turned off the water to repair a water main break in the area.

Sturgeon says anytime the water is shut off, a sample must be taken and tested and it takes 24 hours to get the results back.