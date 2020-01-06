IVEY, Ga. — The City of Ivey is issuing a boil water advisory for a few days in the first week of June.

According to city clerk Bonnie Sturgeon, the city is shutting off the water in order to transfer it from old lines to new lines.

The water will be off for a few hours on June 2 and 3.

Until water test results come back, Sturgeon says a boil water advisory will be issued.

The advisory is only for the North Lakeshore side of the city.

For more information, Sturgeon says folks can contact city hall at 478-628-2479.

