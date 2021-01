The advisory is for the Morningside Drive and South Lakeview Drive area of the city until further notice.

IVEY, Georgia — The City of Ivey is under a boil water advisory Friday morning.

That's according to a news release from Ivey city clerk Bonnie Sturgeon.

Sturgeon says the advisory is for the Morningside Drive and South Lakeview Drive area of the city until further notice.

The water was turned off to put in a valve.