City of Macon begins second round of demolishing blighted houses

They plan to tear down at least 40 houses in this round.

MACON, Ga. — This city of Macon continued its fight against blight on Monday morning, as the city began its second round to demolish blighted houses.

Crews tore down three houses in east Macon on Worsham Avenue, Crescent Avenue and Green Street.

Mayor Lester Miller says this comes after their first round with 30 houses demolished in 30 days.

Miller says tearing down blighted homes will help lower crime in the area.

"We've seen stolen property, evidence of drugs, gang signs, gang paraphernalia in there," Miller said. "So, I think it does show the community that we're stepping up. I think it's going to help them keep there's area clean themselves, but we're also going to rebuild."