MACON, Ga. — The City of McIntyre will honor fallen officer Curtis Billue this Saturday.

Almost three years ago, two Georgia inmates allegedly shot and killed Billue and Corrections Officer Christopher Monica, on a prison transport bus. Then they led authorities on a manhunt across state lines.

Billue grew up in McIntyre, where several family members still live. He attended Wilkinson County High School and held a part-time job at the city's kaolin plant.

His sister, Denise Billue, says she was honored when McIntyre Mayor Vickie Horn approached her family about holding a day to honor Curtis. She says it will be bittersweet because her brother was a caring and honorable man that she misses every day

"This is home, and home is that place that means so very much to you, and this particular honor is super-special for our family," says Billue.

To keep her brother's memory alive, Denise sports blue clothes, jewelry, and ribbons nearly everywhere she goes.

"When we remember him, we think of a man whose heart was filled with service and compassion for others," Billue said.

The event to honor Curtis Billue starts Saturday at 11 a.m. at McIntyre City Hall. A memorial will be unveiled to the public near the police department.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says both men are scheduled for trial on July 26th.

