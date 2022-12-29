City of Milledgeville delivering non-drinkable water to residents

They say this water should be used only for flushing toilets and is not safe to drink.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be delivering non-drinkable water to residents on Thursday who are still experiencing water outages after cold weather over Christmas weekend.

The outlying areas in and around Allenwood and Turkey Run subdivisions are still without water. These are the furthest areas out on the affected part of the water system and it is taking the longest for water to get to these areas.

Baldwin County Fire Rescue will be providing non-drinkable water from their tanker truck to the residents of Allenwood and the Turkey Run Subdivisions.

Residents will need to provide their own containers and meet the firefighters and truck in front of your house.

This water should be used only for flushing toilets.

The following schedule will be followed:

Allenwood Subdivision 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.