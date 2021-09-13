City of Milledgeville issues emergency water conservation request

The city says to conserve water inside and outside of your home if you use the city's water and sewer utility services

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville issued an emergency water conservation request on Sunday for all customers using the city's water and sewer utility services.

The city says these measures are needed because the system is experiencing problems with a high service pump at the water treatment facility.

This could cause widespread water pressure loss.

Right now, they ask that you refrain from outside water use, don't fill swimming pools, don't water your gardens or lawns.

Inside, the city recommends you try to cut down on loads of laundry and shower times, among other things.