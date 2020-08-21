City of Milledgeville passes mask ordinance

The city adopted an ordinance declaring a second state of emergency and the wearing of face masks during a city council meeting on Friday afternoon.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville is now requiring people to wear masks.

The state of emergency goes into effect tSaturday morning and stays in effect until further notice.

The council says masks are to be worn in public places within the city of Milledgeville.

On Tuesday, the Baldwin County commission voted to reinstate wearing face coverings in county buildings, but voted 3-2 against a countywide mask mandate.

With the county's vote, and the city's ordinance, it can only be enforced in the city limits.

The ordinance will be posted on the city website and Facebook page.