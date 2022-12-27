City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages

Water will be for residential use only and each household will receive one case containing 24 16.9 fl oz bottles.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday.

They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of the former Central State Hospital at 133 Shop Road.

The city has also provided a map to help people find the location. They ask people to please follow the arrows below when they come to get water.

Water will also be available at the East Annex next to City Hall beginning at noon, according to a press release from the city.