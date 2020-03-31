MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The city of Montezuma is under a boil water advisory until further notice due to a water main break.

That's according to City Administrator Joyce Hardy.

Hardy says there is a water main break at the airport water tower and crews are working on it now.

It is in the Hamilton Road area.

A Facebook post from from the Montezuma Police Department says water service may be disrupted for the several hours until it is repaired.

Officials do not know how long residents will have to boil their water, according to Hardy.

