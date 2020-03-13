PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry announced Friday that it would be canceling all city events through the end of April.

According to a news release, the decision was made at a special called meeting on March 12 with the mayor and city council.

The events affected are:

Perry International Festival – March 21

Food Truck Friday – April 3

Special Needs Community Egg Hunt – April 4

The Dogwood Derby – April 18

Yoga in the Park – April 25

Also on Friday, officials in Macon announced the Cherry Blossom Festival was canceled, the Masters Tournament in Augusta has been postponed, and Bibb Athletics are suspended until a decision can be made for the rest of the season once students return from spring break.

