PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry announced Friday that it would be canceling all city events through the end of April.
According to a news release, the decision was made at a special called meeting on March 12 with the mayor and city council.
The events affected are:
- Perry International Festival – March 21
- Food Truck Friday – April 3
- Special Needs Community Egg Hunt – April 4
- The Dogwood Derby – April 18
- Yoga in the Park – April 25
Also on Friday, officials in Macon announced the Cherry Blossom Festival was canceled, the Masters Tournament in Augusta has been postponed, and Bibb Athletics are suspended until a decision can be made for the rest of the season once students return from spring break.
RELATED: List of things canceled or postponed around Central Georgia due to coronavirus
FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.
If you have a question you'd like us to answer about the virus, please email it to news@13wmaz.com or inbox us on Facebook.