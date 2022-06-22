City of Perry festival to bring community together through music

The festival is having its third season this weekend.

PERRY, Ga. — This weekend, prepare to get your musical fest on.

Perry is hosting their third season of the Perry Presents Music Festival at the Heritage Oaks Park on Sam Nunn Boulevard.

You can see live performances from bands like the Josh Gilbert Band, A-Z, and Rock the 90s USA.

Anya Turpin is the special events coordinator for the city. She says Perry takes pride in bringing the community together through music.

"It brings a quality of life and a sense of pride to our community members." Turpin says. "We oftentimes hear that new residents or people who lived here for a long time are really excited to see the variety, the diversity."