City of Perry plans downtown wine tasting event this Friday

PERRY, Ga. — If you a wine drinker, you are in for a treat this Friday in Perry.

The City of Perry's Mainstreet Promotions Committee and Downtown Merchants Council will be hosting its annual Downtown Perry Wine Tasting Event on Friday.

It'll feature 30 stops where participants can sample a variety of wines while exploring downtown shops.

City of Perry Downtown Manager Jazmin Thomas says it's a good way to get out of the house and see other people.

"It's going to be so much fun," Thomas said. "You get to be downtown. You get to walk the streets. They'll be a DJ. We're just going to have a really good time, lots of fellowship. I think people are ready to get out of the house and get together and have fun."

Tickets are $30 and available here. Government-issued IDs must be presented at check-in.