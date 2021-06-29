City of Perry selected to attend training to address blight

The City of Perry is the latest to address housing . Out of about 20,000 houses, officials say around 120 are blighted.

PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry is joining a national program aimed at helping clean up vacant and abandoned housing, and one woman in a Perry neighborhood says she is all for it.

If you ask her, Darrian Ann Woolfolk can tell you exactly when she moved into her home.

"I moved here in 1972, September the 25th," she recalled.

She recalls taking pride in the appearance of her home and says her neighbors did the same.

"Sandhill was a beautiful place, but now they need to burn down these old houses and get these trucks and cars parked in the yard—make it look better," she said.

Now, that once beautiful neighborhood has grown some eyesores.

"It was not like that when I came here on Sandhill. People just don't care anymore. They throw out paper and stuff. I used to walk and clean up, but I don't do it anymore; I just keep mine clean," Woolfolk said.

The City of Perry agrees there needs to be some changes. Holly Wharton, the city's community planner, says they've been selected to tackle blight through a national program, the Vacant Property Leadership Institute. The program will focus on helping cities address vacant and deteriorated properties.

"Perry identified this program as a way to be proactive in making sure that we're protecting our neighborhoods and keeping residents safe moving forward. We want to make sure all of our neighborhoods are stable and continue to grow effectively with the city," Wharton explained.

Perry officials say they don't think blight is a significant problem in town. Out of about 20,000 houses, Wharton says around 120 are blighted, but some people will still be happy to see a change.