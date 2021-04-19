City of Perry's annual city cleanup aims to beautify the community

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry will effort its own citywide cleanup with its annual spring cleanup event next week.
From April 26th through the 30th, Perry's Public Works staff will pick up unwanted items at curbside such as household items, appliances, and tires.
People can place these items next to their trash cans during their normal scheduled trash pickup day.
Public Works superintendent Ansley Fitzner discussed how this cleanup day is very important to the city of Perry.
"It's really important for us to maintain our stormwater systems and getting a lot of this debris picked up curbside so that it doesn't end up in ditches and easements," Fitzner said. "It really helps the citizens being able to put it out on the curb instead of having to take it all the way to the landfill."
Non-permitted items include hazardous material, pesticides, chemicals, and batteries.
For more information, you can call Public Works at 478-988-2732.