City of Perry to host first Food Truck Friday in 2 years

The city will have over 30 vendors in downtown Perry this Friday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

PERRY, Ga. — Food Truck Friday, a tradition that started in 2018 with only four trucks, is coming back to historic downtown Perry this weekend, bigger and better.

Those that attend will get their choice of over 30 vendors, including places like Salsa’s Mexican Grill, Hibachi Highway, and True Blue BBQ. In addition to the food and free admission, there will be music and a DJ Mix Master T performance.

Perry’s Special Events Manager Anya Turpin says they’re bringing in more food and more safety measures.

“Basically, we’re hoping that by coming together in a safe environment, we can enjoy something that the city has grown to love again,” Turpin says.

The City of Perry has fun and safety covered as they’re prepared to have hand sanitizer stations, free masks, and more than enough room for social distancing.

As a continued celebration for the 200th birthday of Houston County, the event happens this Friday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Carroll Street in Perry, GA.