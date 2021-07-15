Perry Presents: City plans summer concert lawn series this Friday

Come out and have a night full of fun, food, and fellowship at Heritage Oaks Park!

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry wants to help folks get a fun start for their weekend. They're hosting a summer lawn concert series Friday at Heritage Oaks Park.

You can kick back and enjoy the music of the Tie Dyed Prophets and DJ Mix Master T.

Food and beverage vendors will set up there and you're encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

City communications manager Tabitha Clark says they want to offer something for everybody.

"What we try to do is make sure that we have plenty of events that will touch all levels of diversity here in the city," said Clark said. "We believe Perry Presents is one of them. Everybody can come together, enjoy some good music, some good fellowship, and obviously good food."

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free. You can find more event information here.