City of Perry to host special needs-inclusive Easter egg hunt Saturday

Egg hunt will benefit youth with special needs

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry has a special Easter egg hunt planned for Saturday at Rozar Park.

The free event invites the special needs community and their families and friends to come together for an egg hunt and other fun activities.

The event features inclusive hunting zones, sensory-friendly games, and a breakfast food truck.

Sign in starts at 9 a.m. and the eggs are up for grabs at 10 a.m..

Perry Leisure Services Supervisor Nancy Graham says families should come out and support the event.

"It's one of those springtime traditional events that's normally not satisfied for special needs," Graham said, "So we want to make sure that we support them and they feel that they're not left out."