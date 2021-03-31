City of Perry to realign Main Street to encourage business, family activity

Lee Gilmour says the project should be complete by October 2021.

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry will soon tear down an old building to realign a part of Main Street in downtown.

Legacy Park sits right at the corner of Main Street and Courtney Hodges Boulevard -- across the street, there's the old water plant. The city will be tearing this plant down to make way for the Main Street realignment project.

City Manager Lee Gilmour says there have been talks about this project for about 5 years. Now, it's finally happening.

"Very close to Rotary Centennial Park and also our Historic Evergreen Cemetery. So council made a determination that it would be in the best public interest to combine these parks all together, and that's what led to the decision to relocate Main Street," said Gilmour.

He says construction will start within a few months.

:It'll be advantageous for the citizens to come in and have a larger green space and then allow walking connection between the different parks in the cemetery. It'll be a much more aesthetic view and also be much more pleasant to see coming into our downtown," he said.

Owner of Clover Wine and Merchant Michael Tomlin agrees that the changes should be popular.

"I think it will absolutely encourage people to come into Perry and build businesses and bring families together and come here as a whole," said Tomlin.

Tomlin says he thanks city council and other officials for doing a great job.

"The City of Perry is doing everything in their power to bring families down here, whether you're going to have lunch, or whether you know hang out in the park, they're really making Perry a beautiful place," he said.