City of Perry's Dogwood Derby go-kart race to provide free, safe family fun

Local businesses will race their go-karts down Carroll Street in Historic Downtown Perry.

PERRY, Ga. — A beautiful start to the week has some folks looking ahead to the weekend, including the chance to watch go-kart racing..

The City of Perry is preparing their karts for Saturday's Dogwood Derby.

People can spend the morning watching derby cars of all shapes and sizes race down Carroll Street in their historic downtown.

City special events manager Anya Turpin says it should be safe and free fun.

"I think, right now, people are looking for safe things to do outside," Turpin said. "This is something that kids will love, older people will love, it's multi-generational. Again, it's free, so you can come out and watch the cars. You don't have to pay an admission or get a ticket. You just come walk downtown."

The race goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.