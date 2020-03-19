DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — The city of Unadilla is under a curfew effective Thursday night, according to a Facebook post by the city.

They say that residents are to be in their homes by 10 p.m. and remain there until 7 a.m.

Exceptions will be made for those going to or from work and medical facilities, those responding to emergencies, and city personnel.

The curfew will be in place until March 31.

They city has also banned gatherings larger than 10 people, and that includes city council meetings and other agencies.

"The spread of COVID-19 is alarmingly fast so we must remain vigilant to ensure the safety of our citizens and employees," said Mayor Mixon.

First responders will continue to provide services. All parks, City Hall and other city facilities are now closed to the public.

Cases in municipal court have been postponed until a later time.

RELATED HEADLINES

Mayor: Atlanta restaurants must close dining rooms; all bars and gyms to close

Laurens County declares state of emergency, curfew after confirmed COVID-19 case

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.