City of Warner Robins announces initiative that will track mental and physical health in real time

All 226 Warner Robins police officer and firemen will get Apple Watches and iPhones.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins announced a new initiative to track mental and physical health in real-time for first responders.

All 226 Warner Robins police officers and firemen will receive an Apple Watch and iPhone as part of this initiative.

Each first responder’s devices will utilize unique sensor technology and strong privacy protections built in, ESNTL will help each participant understand their stress levels, sleep patterns, activity levels and environmental factors — and how these things are connected.

“Our police officers and firefighters play a critical role in the safety and well-being of our community,” said Mayor LaRhonda Patrick. “We owe it to them to provide the best tools available in support of their well-being as they protect our community daily. ESNTL Wellness is a game-changer for first responders, and we’re proud to be the first city in Georgia to offer this vital employee benefit.”

Through the ESNTL app, each participant will have private, personalized insights, wellness tracking and tips; and recommended support, help and resources. The app also fully encrypts the data to maintain privacy.

“Law enforcement is one of the best, most rewarding jobs in the world,” said Police Chief Roy Whitehead. “At the same time, it can also be one of the most mentally and physically challenging. I’m excited to see how ESNTL Wellness will help our officers as they work to better serve our city.”

Assistant Fire Chief Alan Angell also weighed in.

“We recognize that the nature of our job can be physically demanding and emotionally challenging,” said Angell. "It is our responsibility to ensure that our team members have the support they need to maintain both their mental and physical well-being. I’m excited to see our staff benefit from ESNTL Wellness."

The new initiative is a collaboration between the City of Warner Robins and Concentrix Catalyst.

"The ESNTL Wellness platform has been designed and developed with first responders to enable individuals to privately understand, assess, and positively impact their own health and wellness,” said Sam Tanham, Concentrix Catalyst. "Our team is delighted to be partnering with the City of Warner Robins on this meaningful initiative.”