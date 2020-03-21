WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins declared a state of emergency on Saturday morning due to coronavirus.

According to a news release, it's for the safety, health, and wellbeing of Warner Robins residents.

The release says Mayor Toms issued the local emergency to prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people.

It's all in response to the Center for Disease Control's recommendation of social distancing.

The release says restaurants are encouraged to use curb-side pick-up and take-out services.

There is no curfew in place at this time.

