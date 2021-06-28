City of Warner Robins' Public Safety Committee aims to bring in staff, new equipment

The committee is made up of Mayor Toms and city council members Clifford Holmes and Kevin Lashley. The team was created back in April, but they held the first meeting June 17.



Councilman Holmes said the purpose of the committee is, “To be sure that the fire department as well as the police department have what it takes to equip their men and women to do the job that we need to have done. To maintain safety in Warner Robins.”



They'll meet every other month with heads of fire, police, animal control, and code enforcement.



Holmes says the main topics were manpower, vehicles, and equipment.



Star Golden, who lives in Warner Robins, says the committee will come in handy for the city. She plans to attend some meetings -- she even has some ideas she would like to share.



“Where our law enforcement actually learns how to respond to individuals with mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance abuse problems,” said Golden.



Fire Chief Ross Moulton says they need more staff. They're also going to start peer counseling in the department.



He says the public safety meetings will help in the long run.



“The city has certainly gotten a lot better over the last few years, I think, as far as teamwork, all of us working together for a purpose.”