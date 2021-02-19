City of Warner Robins to begin gradually re-opening City Hall

The building will begin the re-opening process on Monday.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins announced Friday that they will start gradually re-opening City Hall on February 22.

According to a press release, Mayor Randy Toms is working closely with state and local health departments, as well as other local elected officials and leaders to monitor the spread of the COVID-19.

On Monday, each public building will be following specific guidelines, which will mean that a small number of people will be allowed in buildings at one time.

People can still use online services that are available and make appointments.