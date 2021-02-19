City of Warner Robins to begin gradually re-opening City Hall

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins announced Friday that they will start gradually re-opening City Hall on February 22.
According to a press release, Mayor Randy Toms is working closely with state and local health departments, as well as other local elected officials and leaders to monitor the spread of the COVID-19.
On Monday, each public building will be following specific guidelines, which will mean that a small number of people will be allowed in buildings at one time.
People can still use online services that are available and make appointments.
For appointments you can visit the website or call 478-293-1000.