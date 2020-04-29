WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The city of Warner Robins has announced when it’ll be reopening buildings to the public.

According to a news release, that is scheduled to happen on May 14.

Once the buildings reopen, each one will follow guidelines for social distancing, which will limit the amount of people allowed inside.

Starting May 5, the Customer Service Department will be accepting utility payments through the drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Departments can also be reached by calling 478-293-1000.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the health and safety of our citizens and employees is our greatest concern,” said the city.

According to posts on the city of Centerville's Facebook page, they will also be reopening buildings on May 14.

The Centerville Recycling Center will then open two days later on Saturday, May 16.

