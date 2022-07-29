Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump is 'demanding justice' for Brianna Grier

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Brianna Taylor. Now he's working with the family of the late Hancock County woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney who has worked on cases for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breanna Taylor, will be highlighting the case of Brianna Grier.

She's the Hancock County woman who was critically injured while in the custody of sheriff's deputies this month.

Crump held a news conference Friday in Decatur, alongside Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs and Grier's family.

Crump's office said the press conference will "demand justice" for Grier and "announce plans to perform an independent autopsy once her body is released from GBI."

Two weeks ago, between Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15, her family said Brianna Grier came home and was having a schizophrenic episode.

Her mom, Mary Grier, called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office for help. Two deputies arrived at the home between 12 and 1 a.m. and put the 28-year-old in handcuffs and put her in the back of the deputy's car.

Grier ended up escaping the car and ended up in the hospital. She suffered two fractures in her skull, and went into a coma.

Four days later, 28-year-old Brianna Marie Grier died at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday, the GBI released new information on Grier's escape, and said that Grier was placed in the back of the car, handcuffed in the front with no seatbelt.

The investigation revealed that after she was arrested, they tried to put her inside the back seat of the deputy's car on the driver's side, the GBI said.

One of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door. The deputy went back around to the driver's side. Both deputies put Grier in the back seat and closed the rear driver's side door.

The deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door, and the deputies left the scene. They drove a short distance before Grier fell out of the moving car. Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the car.

The incident sparked outrage among Grier's family and the public, and more than a dozen protesters gathered outside Hancock County Sheriff's Office demanding answers about what happened to Brianna Grier, the woman who fell out of the backseat of a deputy’s car and died from injuries days later from the fall.

Lottie Grier, Brianna’s sister, was among the protesters. She said she was devastated by her sister’s death.

"I just want justice for my sister," Lottie said.

Hancock County Sheriff Tomlyn Primus tried to address protesters this week, offering "my condolences to the family for them losing a loved one" and saying they were still "trying to get a clear understanding" of what happened. That was before the GBI released the additional details about the car door never being fully closed.