Customers believe Tip Toe on Cherry has closed without giving notice after paying for classes

MACON, Ga. — It's a studio aimed at allowing dancers to learn the art of pole dancing. It's what got many women through the door, but some of those women are saying the business closed unexpectedly and permanently.

"Classes keep getting canceled, and I'm not getting notified," Krystal Crooms expressed.

Crooms, a student at Tip Toe, says she spent hundreds of dollars for classes she never got.

She tried making calls, sending messages, and showing up to get the owner's attention.

She says none of it worked -- until she made a Facebook post.

"I tagged her in it, and I obviously got her attention because that is the first text I got back from her, and now she's threatening to take me to court because I am letting everyone know," she said.

Employee Ashley Kline told us customers weren't the only ones who hadn't seen or heard from Nicole Deal. She claims at least three employees are owed money and have not been paid since May.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says they've received three complaints this month about Tip Toe.

"Complaints we're seeing so far are alleging they paid for the service, and when they show up, it seems they're closed, or they're not getting any answers," Collins said.

He says if you're ever in a situation where you're owed a service you've paid for, you may have protections.

"It depends on the contract you signed. Is there a contract in place if there wasn't. If you paid with your credit card, contact your credit card company. This is a point where you can dispute the charge. If there's a monthly charge coming out, contact your bank and get that draft stopped," he explained.

But Krystal says she's through with the studio.

"That's not anyone i want to associate with," she said.