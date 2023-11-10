Small plane crashes in Clayton County, two women injured

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Clayton County Police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane crashed in Clayton County after running out of gas, police said, and two women were injured.

The injuries to the women were not considered life-threatening, the Clayton County Police Department said in social media posts.

CCPD reported that the crash happened Tuesday night just before midnight, with a distress call coming in from the plane. It was found in the area of Tara Beach Lane in Hampton.

"Two females were located on the forest floor with injuries," Clayton County Police said in social media posts. "They were not in the private plane when officers located them. They are being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Clayton County Police Department is currently working this incident. Please avoid the area."

On October 10, 2023, at 11:55 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers were dispatched to the lower Clayton County area that caused Sector 3, 4, and Fayette County to respond to a plane in distress. pic.twitter.com/wQXOg2FFko — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) October 11, 2023