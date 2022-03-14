Clayton County man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Macon motel parking lot

A total of four people are now charged in the case

MACON, Ga. — A fourth person is in custody and charged with murder after a fatal shooting during a reported drug deal in the parking lot of a Macon motel.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Bibb County investigators, Clayton County deputies and members of the United States Secret Service arrested 18-year-old Jamir Culbreath, of Jonesboro, on Monday.

He is being held without bond on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

CASE HISTORY

The fatal shooting happened Nov. 23 at the Best Western on Riverside Drive.

Deputies say the victim, 27-year-old Chauncey Love II and two other men drove up from Florida for a marijuana deal. During the deal, Love was shot by the people he was meeting with and tried to drive away from the scene.

His car went across Riverside Drive and down into a ditch. Love’s passengers jumped out of the car and ran across the interstate.

A total of four people are now charged in the case: Javacea Battle from Fulton County, Isaac Adesina from Hampton, Lucky Udeh from Stone Mountain, and now Jamir Culbreath.