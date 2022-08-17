Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook had served in law enforcement for Clayton County for more than 32 years.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its longtime detectives.

Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away Wednesday, according to the police department's Facebook page. He was 57 years old.

The police department said, "Detective Cook was one of the most committed Officers this department has ever had."

Cook retired from law enforcement in August 2019 after serving the Clayton County Police Department and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office for more than 32 years. After his retirement, Clayton County Police Department said Cook became a member of the police force's Reserve Unit.

Detective Cook often visited the police headquarters, checking up on his co-workers, the police department said.