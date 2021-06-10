2-year-old found safe after kidnapping, Clayton County Police say

Clayton County Police said with the assistance of the sheriff's office fugitive unit, they were able to find 2-year-old Jrew Pratcher safe.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update:

Clayton County Police said with the assistance of the sheriff's office fugitive unit, they were able to find 2-year-old Jrew Pratcher safe. Jameia Barnes is in custody being interviewed. Clayton County Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Original Story:

Clayton County Police are searching for a 2-year-old who was kidnapped Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Officers said the child, identified as Jrew Pratcher, was unlawfully given to a 39-year-old woman by his teen mom.

Police responded to the Waterford Place Apartments at the 3000-block of Mount Zion Rd. in Stockbridge Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said the Jrew and his 16-year-old mom left without permission. After investigating, authorities learned that the suspect, 39-year-old Jameia Barnes, had unlawfully transported Jrew's mother to Newton County.

They claimed the mom then unlawfully signed a custody agreement giving her rights over to Barnes, who then drove the teen back to Clayton County and dropped her off.

Clayton County Police said Barnes has since disappeared with Jrew. Authorities have tried to contact Barnes but have not been able to get a hold of her through phone calls and text messages.

Jrew has black hair and brown eyes. He's 2-feet tall and weighs 15 pounds authorities said.

Barnes is believed to be driving a Black SUV possibly a Chevrolet. Warrants have been obtained for Barnes' arrest for kidnapping.