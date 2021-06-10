x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

2-year-old found safe after kidnapping, Clayton County Police say

Clayton County Police said with the assistance of the sheriff's office fugitive unit, they were able to find 2-year-old Jrew Pratcher safe.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: 

Clayton County Police said with the assistance of the sheriff's office fugitive unit, they were able to find 2-year-old Jrew Pratcher safe. Jameia Barnes is in custody being interviewed. Clayton County Police said the investigation remains ongoing. 

Original Story: 

Clayton County Police are searching for a 2-year-old who was kidnapped Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Officers said the child, identified as Jrew Pratcher, was unlawfully given to a 39-year-old woman by his teen mom. 

Police responded to the Waterford Place Apartments at the 3000-block of Mount Zion Rd. in Stockbridge Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. 

Police said the Jrew and his 16-year-old mom left without permission. After investigating, authorities learned that the suspect, 39-year-old Jameia Barnes, had unlawfully transported Jrew's mother to Newton County. 

They claimed the mom then unlawfully signed a custody agreement giving her rights over to Barnes, who then drove the teen back to Clayton County and dropped her off. 

Credit: Clayton County Police

Clayton County Police said Barnes has since disappeared with Jrew. Authorities have tried to contact Barnes but have not been able to get a hold of her through phone calls and text messages. 

Jrew has black hair and brown eyes. He's 2-feet tall and weighs 15 pounds authorities said.

Barnes is believed to be driving a Black SUV possibly a Chevrolet. Warrants have been obtained for Barnes' arrest for kidnapping. 

If anyone has any information, contact Clayton County Police at  770-477-3550 or Detective A. Walker at 770-473-5483.

Credit: CCPD
Image of Jameia Barnes

Related Articles