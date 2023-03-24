Videos appear to show Clayton County middle school students brawling in classroom

A Rex Mill Middle School employee said the teacher allegedly encourages the fighting, and it's been going on for months.

REX, Ga. — Clayton County parents posted now viral videos appearing to show schoolchildren brawling inside a middle school classroom.

11Alive talked with both a school employee and a parent about those disturbing videos. The employee said the teacher in the classroom allegedly encourages the fighting.

A Rex Mill Middle School employee, who didn't want to show her face on camera for fear of retaliation, said brawls like those have been going on for some time.

“This incident has been going on for a little over three and a half months," the employee said.

The employee said the teacher calls students into her classroom to fight.

"She will kind of lure them in that class with the other students, and it’s almost like a party room where you see the students standing up in the chairs are recording," the employee said.

“It was very alarming for me to see eight videos with about eight different students, maybe more sparring in a classroom while the teacher is sitting there," Tatiana Couben said.

Couben's son goes to the middle school.

“For African American men, this behavior is not okay," Couben said. "It does not need to be celebrated. It does not need to be promoted, and it needs to be condemned because our kids face far more crucial repercussions that any other kids in America."

“People are trusting you with their children and suppose one of these kids from that fighting might hit another child the wrong way," the employee said.

11Alive reached out to Clayton County Public Schools several times Friday to request an on-camera interview. A spokesperson declined but sent the following statement:

The leadership of Clayton County Public Schools and Rex Mill Middle School are aware of the allegations that have been made. The district and school are following standard protocol in reviewing the allegations. As this is an ongoing investigation, the district is reserving any further comments.