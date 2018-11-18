Around seven in the morning on Saturday, dozens of people in Byromville woke up to police officers knocking on their doors-- instructing them to leave their homes immediately after a train carrying propane tanks de-railed off a bridge.

It happened on Highway 90 causing piles of debris and about 30 train cars to come crashing to the ground and everyone within a half mile radius was told to 'get out'.

"We were running around yelling oh my gosh then we had to rush to get out of the house and everything," says Skylar Towns.

Skylar Towns lives in a neighborhood off Highway 90only about a stone's throw from the train tracks.

After Towns left, CSX Transportation sent in a Hazmat team to check the air for propane leaks. Luckily, they didn't find any.

"We're going to have to do bridge inspections. They have to redo this could be a four or five day process that state highway could be shut down," says Dooly County Sheriff, Craig Peavy.

Crews from CSX transportation, Georgia Power and GDOT began the "heavy clean up" Saturday afternoon while CSX continued to investigate the cause of the crash.

"It's something that will take time especially with 31 rail cars that have been derailed, so we'll be here a while," says Peavy.

The people that evacuated were able to go back home after a few hours. However, the people living in the Housing Authority right next to the rail road tracks are without power.

Georgia Power had to cut down a few power lines for clean up purposes. It could take a few days until they get power back on there.

While crews work to clean up Highway 90, the Georgia Department of transportation says a detour is set in place.

Signs will direct motorists to take SR 90 away from the incident to SR 27 in Vienna, then to SR 230 in Byromville, and then back on to SR 90.

Once the track and roadway are cleared, a new detour will be put in place using SR 230 and SR 230 Connector.

A detour will be in place for at least a few weeks.

