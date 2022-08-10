Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend

Several people in law enforcement and community faith leaders came together to make neighborhoods a little cleaner.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb.

The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.

Lt. Wanda Ammons from The Bibb County Sheriff's Office was spotted helping clean up, as well as several other people from law enforcement.

The crew started around 8 a.m. this morning around Mohawk Road, and then came to Maynard Rd, Williams Rd, Norris Rd, and the Rosa Jackson Recreational center.

The 'Faith and Blue' organization holds the cleanups quarterly, and tries to get in at least one cleanup a year for neighborhoods. Some areas can get visited multiple times though.

For more information about the organization or the cleanups, you can visit the Faith and Blue website.