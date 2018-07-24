What started as a consideration turned into a requirement.

After several threats have been across Central Georgia schools this year, Jones County School District officials decided to make clear or mesh backpacks a requirement for all of their students.

Parents like Naomi Duncan will have to get new bookbags for her 7 children.

"I see the reasoning behind it. It's very important," she said, "Because there's so many kids that are bringing weapons to school nowadays, but there's other ways they can get these weapons into school."

Some people commenting on Facebook agree and say mesh or clear backpacks still won't solve the problem and that schools need metal detectors.

One woman even thinks being able to see into the backpacks may tempt other students to steal, but Jones County Assistant Superintendent Kevin Sterling thinks that's a minor worry.

"Our goal has always been overall security and safety of our students," he said, "and I think that far outweighs the possibility of someone seeing something else in someone's backpack."

These backpacks are available at Walmart or Ace Hardware. Duncan bought her kids' clear backpacks online.

She placed the order two weeks before school started, but the lifespan of these bags don't seem to last very long.

"They do tear up a lot faster, especially the mesh ones." She said, "Now, the clear ones, they do hold up for a good amount of time."

Baldwin and Bleckley counties also require mesh or clear backpacks this year.

