A time capsule sitting still for 70 years inside the church's walls was opened Sunday.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule.

After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.

"We know there's nothing heavy in it, but we don't know beyond that," church historian Elizabeth Daniels said.

The time capsule that was tucked into the walls of the church building when Harry Truman was president and when Florida had 19 million fewer residents was opened for the first time Sunday.

What was inside? A collection of papers, enrollment lists and a church bulletin.

"The bulletin is from Sept. 7, 1950," Daniels explained.

Opening the time capsule after 70 years solved a mystery behind the walls of the church, and through it, a new tradition will start for years to come.