This wasn't the first delivery fire medics helped with in the past few months.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As the doorbell to the fire station rang, two medics were woken up and -- suddenly -- helped a mother give birth.

It happened overnight Saturday, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue. Medics Josh Peterson and Michael Shuster were disturbed by someone ringing the doorbell and, at the same time, a 911 was coming in about the situation.

The department says they slid down the fire pole and caught a car parked just outside. In the passenger seat was the expectant mother, and she was about to give birth right then and there.

"I got my gloves on and grabbed all of my equipment," said Peterson in the release.

Not long thereafter, a baby girl was born. Peterson and Shuster used the equipment to suction her nose and mouth, checking her vital signs. The mother, father and child all were taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

All are expected to be OK.

Fire rescue says this isn't the first delivery made recently: Back on July 4, medics helped a mother give birth to a baby boy on a pontoon boat off the Courtney Campbell Causeway beach.

