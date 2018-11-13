What could have been a robbery at a Macon Autozone Monday night quickly became an 'attempted robbery,' when the store clerk noticed the man demanding money was holding a fake gun.

Bibb County deputies say the clerk told the suspect, "You're not going to rob me with that plastic gun."

The would-be robber turned and ran carrying only his unthreatening toy. Nobody was hurt.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing all black, with a black skeleton mask over his face.

This attempted robbery happened at 6:39 p.m., within a few miles of two other incidents during a 20 minute time frame. Sgt. Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are working to determine if the suspect is the same person in each case.

The other two robberies happened at a Macon Krispy Kreme, and a Boost Mobile phone store.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-8CRIME.

