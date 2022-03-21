Clerk pepper-sprayed in robbery at north Macon hotel

Deputies say a person entered the hotel and demanded money from the clerk.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a robbery at a north Macon hotel. According to a news release, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Express on North Macon Street.

Deputies say a person entered the hotel and demanded money from the clerk. They pepper sprayed the person at the desk, took money from the register, and ran off.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspected robber was wearing a black baseball cap, face mask, gray hoodie, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.