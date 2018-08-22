A man is in the hospital after he was shot in an armed robbery at a Macon store Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the Market Place #5 Store located at 2006 Vineville Avenue.

The release says a man came into the store as the clerk was leaving. The man shot the clerk, Wagar Ali, in the chest and ran away.

Ali was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ